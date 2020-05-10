Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner arrested in Tamil Nadu for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 15:39 ist

A 32-year old man, running a bakery here has been arrested for alleged promotion of products using a tagline that said his firm does not employ Muslims, police said on Sunday.

The man, who is also selling his products online had allegedly said "made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staff" for promotion purposes in his WhatApp group.

A complaint was lodged against him saying the words depicted Muslims in a bad light and Mambalam police registered a case and arrested him, a release said adding a probe was on.

Recently, a man was arrested in Mumbai after he allegedly refused to collect groceries he had ordered online since the delivery person was a Muslim.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Muslims
Employment

What's Brewing

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 