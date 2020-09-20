BJP hits out at DMK for politicising farm bills, to launch counter campaign soon

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Sunday accused the opposition DMK of creating 'misapprehension' among farmers by 'needlessly' politicising the Centre's agriculture bills and said it would soon launch a campaign to counter the propaganda by the Dravidian party.

The three bills were meant to liberalise trade of agricultural commodities and provide the farmers a better competitive price, senior BJP leaders said. Though the Congress was in power for long, it 'failed' to address the woes of farmers, BJP state general secretary K T Raghavan alleged.

Although Congress assured to make amendments to the legislations, it was the Narendra Modi-led government that overcame all barriers and piloted the bills to reform the farm sector for the benefit of the ryots. "The DMK is merely politicising the issue. The bills seek to eliminate the middlemen and facilitate a high remunerative price for the produce to the farmers across the country," Raghavan told PTI.

He said his party would counter DMK's "false propaganda" through a campaign soon. The saffron partys decision to take on the DMK assumes significance, as the Dravidian major has convened a meeting of its allies on Monday to chalk out thenext course of action over the agriculture bills that were adopted by the Lok Sabha.

The DMK, Congress and several parties have been opposing the Centre's Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The DMK has alleged these bills would lead to hoarding of agricultural produce by corporates.

Countering the party, BJP state Vice-President Vanathi Srinivasan said in the backdrop of absence of mandis, southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, would stand to gain by the legislation. "DMK president M K Stalin has no locus standi to talk about hoarding by corporates. Everyone knows his family's clout in the field of education and film industry," she alleged.

She claimedthe legislation on price assurance and farm services would regulate contract farming, which was being practised in respect of cocoa, sugarcane and poultry in Tamil Nadu.

"Even certain districts like Erode which produces good quality turmeric, would gain, as the farmers would be in a position to bargain for fair price for their produce," Srinivasan said and urged people not to fall prey to the "false and malicious propaganda" of the DMK.

Supporting the bills and criticising Stalin's stand, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said removal of the stock- holding limit would benefit not only farmers but also consumers.