BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad during Telangana visit

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj here during his one-day visit to Telangana.
BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party. "Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. "She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.
Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji pic.twitter.com/TyI58o29ZB
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2022
The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
