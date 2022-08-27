JP Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj

BJP president Nadda interacts with former cricketer Mithali Raj in Hyderabad during Telangana visit

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 27 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 17:31 ist
JP Nadda with former Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj during a meeting in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday interacted with former cricketer Mithali Raj here during his one-day visit to Telangana.

BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party. "Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi. "She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji," Nadda tweeted.

The BJP president interacted with Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana
JP Nadda
Mithali Raj
India News
Hyderabad
BJP

