BJP slams D K Shivakumar over ‘saffronisation’ remark on police

The BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress-led Karnataka government for "demoralising" the police even as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended his statement on “saffronisation” of law enforcement personnel.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar pulled up police officials for being biased towards the previous BJP regime, casting aspersions on the uniformed personnel.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shivakumar’s statement was “not a good start” for the new government.

“Governments come and go. But law-and-order and crime-fighting must be given moral confidence and strength. We shouldn’t demoralise them. Never have or will our police do saffronisation. This is just the Congress’s illusion. To further their agenda, they’re doubting the police,” Bommai said.

Former home minister Araga Jnanendra accused Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to “Congress-ise” the police force. “Our policing system is very good. The police act as per law. They don't discriminate on the basis of religion,” he said.

BJP's state vice-president B Y Vijayendra asked why Congress leaders are angry at the colour saffron. “It's an illusion that one can run the government by suppressing the administrative machinery,” the Shikaripura MLA said.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar stood his ground and said he was not answerable to the BJP leaders. “Looking at their administration, people have already answered,” he said.

Shivakumar said he was referring to how police personnel in some places wore saffron instead of their uniform to pose for a photograph. “The police had a good image in Karnataka,” he said. He also recalled Bommai’s statement defending moral policing that every action will have a reaction.

The Deputy CM charged that Congress leaders were targeted under the previous government. “Why was our party MLA and spokesperson Priyank Kharge summoned after he raised corruption issues? Was it because he’s Dalit? The police have to work as per the law of the land,” he said.