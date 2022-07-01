Blame game in Kerala after explosives hurled at CPI(M) headquarters

In the aftermath of Thursday night's country bomb attack on the CPI(M)'s state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI(M) accused the Congress of involvement, while the Congress said it was an attempt to divert attention from the allegations against Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office since Gandhi visited Wayanad on Friday.

It was by around 11.30 pm on Thursday that an unidentified person on a two-wheeler hurled a country bomb on the compound wall of the AKG Centre in the heart of the city, close to the government secretariat and Assembly complex. Based on CCTV footage, the police are trying to trace the accused.

Immediately after the incident, CPI(M) senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan stated that it was an act by the Congress. CPI(M) workers carried out protest marches across the state, and Congress's properties, including a statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and a poster of Rahul Gandhi, were vandalised.

But Congress leaders, including Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, questioned the conclusive remark of the CPI(M) leaders even when senior police officers stated that they were clueless about the accused or the motives. Sudhakaran also said it could be an attack planned by Jayarajan to deviate attention from the allegations against the Chief Minister and attack on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who later reacted, did not directly accuse the Congress. Vijayan said that all those who were involved in the incident would be brought before the law. He also said it was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of CPI(M) workers by attacking the party's headquarters. Yechury urged party workers not to get provoked and expressed confidence that the culprits would be punished. CPI(M) politburo also condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited his MP office at Wayanad, which was attacked by Students Federation of India activists last week. Rahul, who was given a rousing reception by party leaders, said he was not angry at the 'children' who attacked his office. He asked them to be more responsible. He stated that the attack was not towards his office, but the office of people.