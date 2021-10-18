Body part from Kerala landslide spot remains unidentified

While one more body of a child was recovered from the landslide-hit Kokkayar in Idukki on Monday, the body of a woman who went missing was yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, parts of a leg recovered from the debris at the landslide in Kottayam district did not match any of the 12 other bodies recovered from the spot. It was found to be that of an adult.

The body parts of a 12-year-old boy who died in the landslide at the spot were still missing. The authorities are planning to conduct DNA tests to clear the air over the leg as no more persons were reported missing in the locality.

Rescue workers said that many bodies were found in parts among the debris and hence initially it was suspected that the leg that was found near the body of the 12-year-old boy could be that of the boy. But doctors said that it was that of an adult.

Heart-rending scenes prevailed in the landslide-hit spots that claimed around 20 lives on Monday as those who lost family members in the landslide were left roaming around recollecting the terrifying moments.

The district authorities are planning to provide counselling services to the people to come out of the shock.

