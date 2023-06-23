Boy dies due to H1N1 virus in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Malappuram (Kerala),
  • Jun 23 2023, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy, who died due to fever in nearby Kuttippuram, was confirmed to have to succumbed to the H1N1 virus, Health authorities said.

The boy, a native of Painkannur near Kuttippuram, had died a few days ago.

District health officer R Renuka on Thursday confirmed that the death was due to H1N1 virus infection, an official statement said.

She also urged the public to be vigilant against all such fevers.

Besides H1N1, people should be vigilant against dengue and leptospirosis as well, she said.

Two dengue deaths have been reported in the district in recent times, she added.

India News
Mallapuram
Kerala
H1N1
dengue

