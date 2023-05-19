Boy killed in stray dog attack in Telangana's Warangal

Boy killed in stray dog attack in Telangana's Warangal

The incident happened when the boy's parents had gone to a shop

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 19 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An eight-year old boy was killed when stray dogs attacked him in Warangal town in Telangana on Friday.

The boy, whose parents came from Uttar Pradesh in search of a livelihood, was attacked by the dogs when he had gone to attend nature's call at the Kazipet Railway station Friday morning, ruling BRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar told reporters.

The incident happened when the boy's parents had gone to a shop.

Also read | Bengaluru: Elderly woman dies four days after being attacked by stray dogs

The boy succumbed though he was rushed to a hospital and before medical treatment could be provided to him.

Vinay Bhaskar, who called on the boy's parents, said the administration would extend all help to them.

Observing that stray dogs in the town were being sterilised, he said it is painful that such an incident occurred.

In a distressing incident that sent shock waves across Telangana, a four-year old child was mauled to death by stray dogs here in February last, prompting strong public reactions.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Warangal
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
human animal conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 