BRS to support AIMIM in MLC polls

The ruling BRS has decided to support its "friendly ally" AIMIM in the Telangana MLC polls, like last time.

On Tuesday, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party's support for the AIMIM candidate in the biennial election to the Telangana legislative council from Hyderabad local authorities constituency.

"Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, Chief Minister Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections," stated a statement from the CMO.

Soon after, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced Mirza Rahmath Baig as their candidate. The election is on March 13.

The seat is held by outgoing MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri of AIMIM.

KCR's decision reaffirms the bonhomie between the two parties, which often provides the BJP ammunition to attack the duo.

Earlier this month, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had committed to entering the Telangana assembly "with at-least 15 MLAs next time, contesting in around 50 seats" across the state in the 2023 elections.

Akbaruddin's interesting pledge came during the debate in the assembly on the motion of thanks to Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's budget session address.

The Chandrayangutta MLA, younger brother of Asaduddin, was reportedly reacting to a “taunt” by BRS minister KT Rama Rao that “the AIMIM is only a party of seven”.

However, KTR and Akbaruddin appeared to be back on friendly terms just a few days later when they shared a ride on the newly launched electric double-decker buses in Hyderabad.