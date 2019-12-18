CAA protest: SFI, ABVP clashes erupt in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Dec 18 2019, 17:25pm ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2019, 23:45pm ist
Kochi: Students shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Reserve Bank of India in Kochi, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Clashes between Students Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were reported from four campuses across Kerala in connection with the citizenship law.

ABVP workers of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, who organised a seminar on citizenship law, were roughed up by SFI activists. A couple of ABVP workers suffered injuries. Clashes were also reported from a college in Kannur district and two colleges in the Pathanamthitta district causing minor injuries to SFI and ABVP activists.

ABVP organised a protest march to the Kerala Government Secretariat on Wednesday in protest against the incidents.

