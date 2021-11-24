Central team to submit report on Tamil Nadu rain damages soon

A seven-member inter-ministerial team from the Union Government on Wednesday wrapped up its four-day-long visit to 11 districts, including Chennai and Kanyakumari, to assess the damage caused due to incessant rains that lashed the state in the past fortnight and subsequent floods.

The team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, NATGRID, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Wednesday after completing their three-day tour that began on November 21.

The seven-member team split into two groups and visited the districts worst-affected due to incessant rains and subsequent floods and interacted with public and farmers on the damage. At the meeting with Stalin, the team, sources said, briefed him about their visit to the affected districts and gave an assurance that they will submit their report soon.

The first team led by Sharma visited Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts on Monday and Tuesday. The team also visited Puducherry.

Also read: Low pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal in 24 hours: IMD

The second team led by R B Kaul, Consultant, Union Ministry of Finance, visited Kanyakumari, Vellore, and Ranipet districts.

Tamil Nadu is facing extremely heavy rains, though intermittently since the beginning of this month leading to flooding in several parts of the state. Besides infrastructural damages, paddy cultivated in thousands of acres of agricultural land has also been affected in the Cauvery Delta region.

The state government has sought over Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre for relief measures in the state. The government has already set aside Rs 300 crore for repairing infrastructure that have been damaged due to the rains.

Check out latest videos from DH: