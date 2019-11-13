Chandrababu Naidu to sit on 12-hour long 'Sand Deeksha'

Alleging creation of artificial scarcity and illegal transportation of sand in the state by the ruling YSR Congress party and its legislators, former chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be sitting on a twelve-hour Deeksha in Vijayawada here on Thursday.

Senior TDP leaders also met Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and sought his support for the programme.

The TDP is demanding the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government to release sand free of cost to save 30 lakh workers in the construction and allied sectors.

The TDP is alleging that 40 workers have committed suicide due to lack of work in the past five months. Naidu will be pressing for Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased construction workers, and Rs 2,000 per month assistance till the scarcity is dealt with.

However, the state government which has denied permission for Naidu’s Deeksha at the Indira Gandhi stadium is launching “Sand Weekend” programme from Thursday and the Cabinet has decided to declare transportation of sand without permission as illegal, liable for two years of jail.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Party MLA and senior leader K Parthasarathi said that the deeksha has no context as the scarcity of sand is not there now and the TDP leader is trying to get political mileage out of the deeksha.

"It is quite surprising that Chandrababu’s is sitting on deeksha, because he is responsible for the sand scarcity," he said.

Brushing aside the allegations that he had hidden sand, Parthasarathi challenged the TDP to prove the allegations that he hoarded sand.

He said that if Chandrababu fails to prove his involvement he would protest against the TDP chief at the same dharna chowk where Chandrababu will be doing the deeksha.

The senior leader said that he would meet the Vijayawada police commissioner and seek permission for the same.