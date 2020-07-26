Chennai-based company 'Access Healthcare' donates Rs 2.1 crore to Tirumala shrine

A sum of Rs 2.1 crore has been donated to the Lord Venkateswara's shrine in Tirumala, near here, by a Chennai-based company, an official of the temple said on Sunday.

The donation was made on behalf of the company Access Healthcare by its vice-chairman Vardhman Jain who is a devotee of the Lord.

The devotee and his family, after offering worship at the temple, handed over a cheque for the amount to A V Dharma Reddy, additional executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine.

The company has requested the TTD to use the money for the development of the TTD-run TV channel Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC), the official added.