Christopher W Hodges takes over as US Consul General in Chennai

Senior diplomat Christopher W Hodges has assumed charge as the Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai succeeding Judith Ravin, who completed her three-year tenure.

Hodges, who assumed office on Monday, is a career diplomat who joined the US Foreign Service in 2000 and has served as Public Affairs Officer in Jerusalem; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Accra, Ghana; as well as Deputy Director for Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein in the Office of Central European Affairs.

“I’m honoured to represent the United States in southern India at such an exciting time in the US-India relationship. Our work reflects the local and regional dynamism that enhances our broader bilateral partnership, including our rich commercial and educational ties and the exciting work our two countries are doing together on space cooperation,” Hodges said.

“The breadth of our efforts demonstrates that the US-India relationship is one of two peoples as well as two governments. I look forward to strengthening ties throughout our consular district of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry,” the Consul-General added.

Before taking over as the Consul General in Chennai, Hodges served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE).

Prior to that assignment, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Assistance Coordination and Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs as well as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs. His last overseas assignment was Assistant Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. His other tours include Suva, Fiji and Frankfurt, Germany.