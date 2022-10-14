Cong leaders in Kerala vigilant over open support to Tharoor

With the Congress presidential election just two days away, the party leadership in Shashi Tharoor’s home state Kerala seems to be quite vigilant over the increasing support to Tharoor, especially since party top leaders have directly and indirectly conveyed their backing for Mallikarjun Kharge.

While Tharoor’s supporters maintained that they were expecting votes beyond their calculations, they were not revealing what exactly was their calculations.

Party insiders said that going by the current trend out of the 310 votes from Kerala Tharoor may get 30 to 50 votes as around 15 voters openly backed him. However, it all depends on developments till the last minute. The stand of leaders of ‘G-23’ against Tharoor could also turn adverse to him, said the insider.

Tharoor camps were mainly projecting his international profile and comparatively younger age. To woo wavering voters, Tharoor camps also keep on highlighting that it will be secret ballots.

Apart from a couple of booth committees passing resolutions backing Tharoor, hoardings supporting him also appeared at various places, even right in front of the party-state headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram where the polling will happen.

But a leader opposed to Tharoor said that the social media hype and other publicity the MP was enjoying was not from the presidential election voters and hence it would not have any impact.

Tharoor’s rival camps were also highlighting his pro-Narendra Modi remarks as well as his inexperience in politics compared to Kharge.

Another serious question doing the rounds is the post-poll decision of Tharoor, especially whether he would remain in the party or not. One of his supporters said that he would not leave the party and even the party leadership want him in the party as all are very well aware of his caliber and profile.

Leaders of his rival camps also feel that Tharoor may not take any such quick decision as it would leave a bad impression about him among the people.