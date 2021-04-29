Congress candidate from Kerala's Nilambur dies of heart attack

Senior Congress leader and Opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur V V Prakash died of a heart attack this morning, party sources said.
The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the family.
"The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC President & UDF Nilambur candidate V V Prakash Ji is extremely tragic. He will be remembered as an honest & hardworking member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.
DCC sources said Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Edakkara in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of heart-related discomfort, but was shifted to a facility in Manjeri as his condition worsened.
He passed away around 5 am, they said.
Prakash had undergone angioplasty a few months back.
The Congress party was hoping to wrest the Nilambur seat from the ruling LDF alliance. The CPI(M) had fielded incumbent MLA P V Anwar.
UDF leaders also expressed shock at his sudden demise.
