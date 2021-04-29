Kerala: Cong's Nilambur candidate dies of heart attack

Congress candidate from Kerala's Nilambur dies of heart attack

The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • Apr 29 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 11:08 ist
DCC sources said Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Edakkara in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of heart-related discomfort. Credit: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

Senior Congress leader and Opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur V V Prakash died of a heart attack this morning, party sources said.

The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the family.

"The untimely demise of Malappuram DCC President & UDF Nilambur candidate V V Prakash Ji is extremely tragic. He will be remembered as an honest & hardworking member of the Congress, always ready to offer help to the people. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.

DCC sources said Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Edakkara in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of heart-related discomfort, but was shifted to a facility in Manjeri as his condition worsened.

He passed away around 5 am, they said.

Prakash had undergone angioplasty a few months back.

The Congress party was hoping to wrest the Nilambur seat from the ruling LDF alliance. The CPI(M) had fielded incumbent MLA P V Anwar.

UDF leaders also expressed shock at his sudden demise.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Kerala
Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

 