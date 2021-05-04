Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar visit Chamarajanagar

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar visit Chamarajanagar hospital

Chamarajanagar DC M R Ravi said the death audit has been conducted and a report submitted soon

People had gathered on the hospital premises, raising slogans against the state government. Credit: DH File Photo

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar visited the district Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday afternoon, where 24 patients allegedly died of oxygen shortage.

Other Congress leaders also accompanied them and interacted with hospital authorities and the kin of victims.

A number of people had gathered on the hospital premises, raising slogans against the state government, holding it responsible for the tragedy. They also criticised Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri for not sending oxygen cylinders on time resulting in the tragedy and demanded action against her.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar DC M R Ravi said the death audit has been conducted and a report submitted soon.

