Arunachal Pradesh 2024 Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Results: Counting on for 50 seats; BJP has already secured 10

Counting is on for 50 out of the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP has already bagged 10 of the seats with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowa Mein winning their seats unopposed. Track the latest details from the constituencies only with DH!
Counting of votes underway for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections. As per ECI, BJP is leading on 6 seats. National People's Party is leading on 2 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats. The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed.
01:5302 Jun 2024
Snapshot of counting in Arunachal Pradesh
01:5302 Jun 2024
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Election Officer has said that results are likely to be out by 11:30 am