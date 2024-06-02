Home
LIVE
Arunachal Pradesh 2024 Assembly Elections Constituency-wise Results: Counting on for 50 seats; BJP has already secured 10

Counting is on for 50 out of the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP has already bagged 10 of the seats with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowa Mein winning their seats unopposed. Track the latest details from the constituencies only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:26 IST
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 02:26 IST

Highlights
01:5302 Jun 2024

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Election Officer has said that results are likely to be out by 11:30 am

01:5302 Jun 2024

BJP has already won ten constituencies unopposed

01:5302 Jun 2024

Counting on for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

02:2602 Jun 2024

BJP - won 10, leading 10; NPEP leading 2; PPA leading 1; IND leading 1.

02:2202 Jun 2024

Counting of votes underway for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections. As per ECI, BJP is leading on 6 seats. National People's Party is leading on 2 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats. The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed.

01:5302 Jun 2024

Snapshot of counting in Arunachal Pradesh

01:5302 Jun 2024

01:5302 Jun 2024

Published 02 June 2024, 01:53 IST
