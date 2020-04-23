Cong MLA prostrates before medico at COVID-19 camp

Congress MLA prostrates before doctor at COVID-19 camp at Puducherry Assembly

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Apr 23 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 16:26 ist

Ruling Congress legislator T Jayamoorthy on Thursday prostrated at the feet of the doctor and his team who collected swabs from him and also from the Chief Minister, Ministers, the Assembly Speaker and other MLAs for COVID-19 tests.

The Health Department here made arrangements at the Committee Hall on the premises of the territorial assembly to facilitate the collection of swabs from the people`s representatives who came forward for being tested for the coronavirus. The camp was held as the Ministers and others have been going around various places to ascertain that the people adhered to the social distancing norms and hence the samples were collected from them.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Jayamoorthy, who touched the feet of the doctor said, "Your service is much needed as you are the God of the people."` The MLA, also chairman of Puducherry Planning Authority, took everyone by surprise by suddenly falling at the feet of the doctor.

He told PTI later that "we should recognise the service of the doctors and thank them as they are the saviours of the people." Earlier, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and Speaker V P Sivakolundhu underwent tests here for COVID-19. A team of doctors of the Health Department collected samples from the Chief Minister and the others at the special camp. Two Members of Parliament from Puducherry were among those who tSurned up for the tests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
V Narayanasamy
Puducherry
Copronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

 