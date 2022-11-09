Congress MPs in Tamil Nadu dissatisfied with party's stand on EWS quota

Congress MPs and leaders from Tamil Nadu are at loggerheads with the party central leadership over the Supreme Court judgement upholding 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections.

While the leadership has welcomed the judgement and even sought to take credit for initiating the EWS quota, MPs like Karti P Chidambaram and Jothimani have criticised the verdict while former Finance Minister P Chidambaram raised questions on the Supreme Court's decision.

For the Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu, one of the problems is state alliance leader DMK's opposition to the judgement. It was one of the petitioners against the EWS quota and has announced that it will file a review petition in the apex court.

Lok Sabha MP Karti on Wednesday tweeted, "I oppose EWS quota as it is exclusionary and not all inclusive. If 'economic' criteria is applied, it cannot exclude people based on 'caste', this is my fundamental objection to the EWS quota."

The EWS quota is available for people from economically weaker sections other than SCs, STs and OBCs, who have the benefit of quota otherwise.

Chidambaram, a senior Rajya Sabha MP, too raised questions on the judgement. He said there are poor among all castes and communities and the moot question is "will the poor be treated equally under the Constitution?"

"We live in times that require a wise and compassionate understanding of the basic structure of the Constitution. I am sure that the Supreme Court will be petitioned to revisit the issue on which the Honourable judges were divided," he said.

Lok Sabha MP Jothimani tweeted on Monday, ""The Supreme Court ruling is a major setback for the century-long struggle for social justice. Reservation was created to fight against social oppression, create equal opportunities and empower the oppressed communities. It is unconstitutional to justify reservation on economic grounds without considering social oppression. Doing injustice to oppressed communities. Diluting the reservation policy."

A prominent Congress Dalit leader Udit Raj said he was not against EWS quota but was "pained to observe the upper caste mindset" of Supreme Court. He alleged Supreme Court took a total u-turn on what it was holding ever since Indira Sahani judgement.

"Whenever SC/ST/OBC reservation matters came , SC always reminded the limit of 50 per cent. Indira Sahani judgement was of 9 judges bench and fixed the reservation limit to 50 per cent. Today judgement in the matter of EWS is of 5 judges which overruled nine judges bench. Had it been the matter of SC/ST/OBC, this judgement would been different," he alleged.

The stand of Tamil Nadu leaders and Udit Raj are in direct contrast to Congress' official position, which was publicised through a statement by party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh.

Welcoming the judgement, Ramesh said on Monday, "the amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Manmohan Singh's government in 2005-06 with the appointment of the Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010. Thereafter, widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014."

"It took the Modi Sarkar five years to get the Bill enacted. It also bears mention here that the Socio Economic and Caste Census was completed by 2012, when I myself was the Union Rural Development Minister. The Modi Sarkar has yet to clarify its position on an updated Caste Census, something that the Congress party supports and demands," he added.