Convene special assembly session to reject Centre's farm laws: Stalin to CM

Opposition Leader M K Stalin on Friday sought convening of a Special Session of the in Tamil Nadu Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the three farm laws of the Union Government. His letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami comes a day after the Kerala Assembly passed a “unanimous resolution” against the laws against which farmers from several states are up in arms.

While DMK and its alliance partners oppose the farm laws passed by Parliament and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the ruling AIADMK supports the legislation saying it would help support the lives of farmers, including those in Tamil Nadu.

In the letter addressed to Palaniswami, Stalin said Kerala has become the second state after Punjab to pass unanimous resolutions against the legislations and expressed his hope that Tamil Nadu would follow suit. He also noted that lakhs of farmers are camping outside Delhi as a mark of protest against the three farm laws.

“It is the need of the hour that Tamil Nadu, the first state to waive off farmers' loan and announce free electricity to the farming community, stands firmly with the farmers. Farmers across the state wish that their feelings should reflect in the Tamil Nadu assembly. As the principal Opposition party, the DMK wants to side with the farmers,” he wrote in the letter.

Stalin, in his capacity as Opposition Leader, appealed to Palaniswami to convene a special session of the assembly to pass a resolution against the farm bills as a mark of respect to farmers' sentiments.