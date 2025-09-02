<p>Mumbai: The five-day-old crisis arising out of the Maratha reservation demand seems to be over with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil </a>saying "we have won" after the government decided to issue GRs on implementation of Hyderabad gazetteers which states Marathas are Kunbis. </p><p>However, Jarange-Patil said he would spray gulal only after seeing the GR - and is continuing to camp in the Azad Maidan.</p>.Maratha stir: Bombay HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm.<p>For the Maratha reservation issue, the relevance of Hyderabad Gazette comes from the fact that the Marathwada region of present-day Maharashtra was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State during the Nizam era.</p><p>A delegation of the Maharashtra government headed by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vike-Patil, who is head of the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha community issues, accompanied by ministers Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate and Shivendra Raje Bhosle, a descendent of iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj met Jarange-Patil at his camp in Azad Maidan in prince of thousands of protesters.</p>.Jarange-Patil’s health raises alarm as Maratha quota protest enters fifth day.<p>As soon as Jarange-Patil declared victory slogans like - ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai’, ‘Jai Shivray, Jai Shivray’, ‘ek Maratha, lakh Maratha’, ‘Patil, Patil, Patil’, ‘Manoj Dada tum aage bado, hum tumhare saath hai’ - rend the air. </p><p>“We will spray gulal once the GR is issued,” the chief campaigner said.</p><p>The final details of the agreement between Jarange-Patil and the government is awaited. </p>