Coonoor crash: A teary-eyed farewell for Pradip in Kerala

Chopper crash: Teary-eyed farewell for Pradip in Kerala

On Saturday morning, Pradip's last journey began with numerous vehicles accompanying the vehicle carrying the body of the departed soldier

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 11 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 19:50 ist
IAF Mi-17 helicopter that crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo

The mortal remains of junior warrant officer Arakkal Pradeep, who was among those killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 13 including CDS Bipin Rawat, was brought to his native place Ponnukara in Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday and funeral was performed with state honours.

Pradeep's body was brought by road from Sulur. Three ministers of Kerala were among those at the state border to receive the mortal remains. Hundreds of people were present on either side of the roads to pay last respects to Pradeep.

People in large numbers paid homage when the body was placed at the government higher secondary school where he studied and at his house.

Pradeep's wife Sreelekshmi and their two children, seven-year-old Dakshindev and two-year-old Devprayag, who were with him at Sulur, reached home earlier. Pradeep's father Radhakrishnan, who is bed-ridden and on ventilator support, was informed about his son's ill-fate only on Saturday.

A funeral was performed at the premises of his house. Pradeep also leaves behind a brother and sister.

Hailing from financially weak family background, Pradeep joined the Air Force in 2004. Thereafter, he had been supporting the entire family. Pradeep had also participated in the rescue and relief operations in Kerala during the 2018 floods.

India News
Helicopter Crash
Indian Air Force
Kerala

