Coronavirus: Kerala police launch mobile sanitisation bus

After a Walk-in Sample Kiosk for easy COVID-19 sample collection, Kerala has come up with another innovative idea of a sanitisation bus.

The Kerala Police launched the sanitisation bus for disinfecting police personnel on duty. Modeled on the lines of sanitisaion tunnels being set up at various places, one needs to enter the bus through the rear door and exit through the front door and he would be sanitised.

Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera said that the bus would roam around for disinfecting police personnel on duty, especially at coronavirus prone areas.