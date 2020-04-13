Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu govt’s order to cease distribution of relief material by NGOs criticised, challenged in court

Tamil Nadu government’s decision to not allow delivery of cooked food, dry rations and other relief materials by NGOs and other organisations to the needy directly has kicked up a storm.

The state’s principal opposition party, DMK, on Monday appealed to the Madras High Court to set aside the “ban” imposed on direct delivery of cooked food and other materials to those who are suffering due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As the order was widely criticised, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said there was no ban on individuals or organisations providing succour to the needy, but they have only been asked to “coordinate and join” the district or local administration in their efforts.

Palaniswami said the government decided to “regulate” the direct delivery of relief items by individuals since it could lead to spread of the disease. He added that individuals or organisations can hand over the relief materials to local administration or their members can join hands with the government.

The Sunday’s order, which was communicated in the form of a media release by the Chief Minister, was widely criticised by political parties and other organisation who said the decision was “absurd” and would leave thousands hungry.

DMK President M K Stalin opposed the move on Sunday by saying the government “won’t do on its own and will not allow anyone to do any good” for the people. The party’s legal eagle P Wilson sought judicial intervention by filing a petition in the Madras High Court.

“The poor are already starving and require immediate assistance. This move will also lead to official nepotism, discrimination and favouritism leaving the really affected poorest person to die without food and hence is liable to be set aside,” he said in the petition.