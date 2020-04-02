COVID-19 cases in Kerala reache 256; Two from Nizamuddin tested positive

Twenty-one more persons in Kerala were found COVID-19 infected on Thursday, of which eight were from Kasargod. Two persons who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat were also among those infected in Kerala.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the total number of COVID-19 infected in Kerala so far reached 286, of which 256 were now under treatment. While 28 were already cured, two died. Of the 286 infected, only 76 got the infection through local contacts.
The total number of COVID-19 infected persons under treatment in Kasargod now is 114. This apart 14 persons from the district are under treatment at nearby Kannur and Kozhikode districts.
