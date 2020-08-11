Covid-19 clouds demand for Sabarimala 'melsanthi' post

It seems the Covid-19 scenario has even hit the demand for serving gods as the number of applicants for the coveted post of 'melsanthi' (head priest) of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala for the coming year is considerably low this time.

This year, only 55 applications were received for the Sabarimala 'melsanthi' post and 34 for the 'melsanthi' post of the adjacent Malikapuram Devi Temple, which is the lowest number in recent times. During the last three years, the number of applicants for 'melshanthi' posts of the two temples were 72 and 61 in 2019, 101 and 74 in 2018 and 82 and 51 in 2017 respectively.

The number of applicants were comparatively low this time, and the Covid-19 scenario could be one probable factor for this, said N Vasu, president of Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple.

Apart from the profile of being the head priest of Sabarimala and Malikapuram temples, the post also has much financial attraction in terms of 'dakshina' (offering) from lakhs of devotees who visit the temple annually. However, owing to the pandemic scenario, there is serious uncertainty over the turnout of devotees in the upcoming year, especially the annual pilgrimage from November to January.

The term of 'melsanthi' of the two temples is for one year from the pilgrimage season and they need to remain in the temple premises round the year, which is referred to as 'purapedasanthi'. Malayali Brahmins in the 35-60 age group and having ten continuous years of experience as head priest of any major temples can apply for the post. A person selected once will not be considered again for the next ten years.

This time the selection of the head priest is also getting delayed owing to the pandemic. The TDB vigilance wing needs to carry out detailed verification of candidates before the interview. The final selection would be through a meticulous draw of lots at the temple premises.The scrutiny of the applications is getting delayed as some of the applicants are now serving in temples outside Kerala and hence the vigilance officials are not able to conduct the verification owing to Covid-19.

Vasu said that the selection of 'melsanthis' could be possibly held in October when the temple opens for monthly poojas.

Those who serve as 'melsanthi of Sabarimala and Malikapuram would also be much sought after for conducting poojas in other places after their tenure at Sabarimala and Malikapuram ends.