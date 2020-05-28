COVID-19: Community transmission widespread in Chennai, say doctors

Chennai, a metropolis with a population of nearly a crore, is grappling with an exponential increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus with each passing day.

The Tamil Nadu government may be in outright denial, but experts say there is “widespread community transmission” in parts of Chennai as hundreds of people with “absolutely no travel or contact history” have contracted the virus.

The city is also flooded with complaints that even symptomatic family members of confirmed COVID-19 patients are being turned away from testing centers.

At least three people took to social media in the past two weeks to flag issues of symptomatic patients being turned away at testing centers and “rampant community transmission” in overcrowded areas in the city. They got tested only after their grievance caught the attention of the top brass of the government.

Though the government maintains that its testing numbers are highest in the country, experts feel the number of tests conducted now – 3,500 to 4,500 a day in Chennai -- are “just not enough” to contain the virus in the city.

Despite repeated denials from the government, Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said there is widespread community transmission within the metropolis and that there is no second opinion on the issue.

“There is widespread community transmission within Chennai. We, in the medical profession, see patients who have absolutely no risk factors like contacts or travel but turn out to be positive. Within Chennai, there is no question that community transmission is happening. Outside Chennai, it is probably true that there is little or no community transmission,” Dr Gopalakrishnan told DH.

Experts say the government should increase its testing numbers, which is currently 11,300 on an average for the entire state in a day, immediately to prevent further spread of the virus, while cautioning that testing and identifying confirmed patients alone are not enough. The government should focus on ensuring compliance of physical distancing, wearing of masks and other precautions followed universally, they told DH.

At last count on Thursday, the city had 12,762 coronavirus patients, 106 deaths, the highest in the state, and 6,304 discharges. More than 8,000 cases were from six zones – four of which house some of the heavily congested areas, a breeding ground for community transmission -- in the metropolis.

Echoing Dr Gopalkrishnan's views, leading epidemiologist Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil went a step ahead to say that the government should not be embarrassed in admitting community transmission as it cannot be “classified as its failure.”

“At the moment, there is community transmission. It is no more local cluster or anything. That is obvious and I do not think that the government should feel embarrassed about it. It is fully expected as this is how an epidemic grows. And it cannot be considered as a failure on the part of the government because this is the nature of the disease,” Dr Muliyil, former principal of the Christian Medical College in Vellore, told DH