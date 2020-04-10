COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka, Kerala police join hands to deliver medicine to six-month-old in Thiruvananthapuram

Despite the differences between Kerala and Karnataka over allowing patients from Kasargod to Mangaluru, the Karnataka police have joined hands with their Kerala counterparts in delivering a medicine to a six-month-old child in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram native Prajith's child was suffering from declining glucose level in blood. Owing to the lockdown, the medicine was unavailable locally. Prajith, who is working abroad, came to know the medicine was available in Bengaluru. But transportation was the major hurdle due to the lockdown.

Prajith sent an email request to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office and the CMO forwarded it to the Kerala police chief Loknath Behera. The SPC referred the matter to IG S Sreejith, who is heading the community policing wing of the Kerala Police, known as the 'Janamaithri Police'.

Sreejith got in touch with ADGP-Railway in Karnataka, J Arun Chakravarthy, on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy told DH that as soon as he got the request from police officials in Kerala, he made arrangements to collect the medicine from the person who was possessing it and sent it to Kerala Police at the Talapady border in a special vehicle as it was medical emergency.

Sreejith said that police patrol teams passed on the medicines and it reached Thiruvananthapuram by Wednesday late night after being passed on in over 20 police vehicles. Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay handed over the medicine at Prajith's house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning.