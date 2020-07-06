Covid-19 tally crosses 20k mark in Andhra

Covid-19 tally crosses 20k mark in Andhra Pradesh; Toll mounts to 239

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 06 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 19:25 ist

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus tally shot past the 20,000 mark on Monday as a record 1,322 cases were added in a day. This was the first time the fresh cases touched the four digit mark in the state as the tally rose to 20,019 while seven deaths saw the toll mounting to 239, a government bulletin said.

The number of active cases now stood at 10,860 with the discharge of 8,920 patients so far. On Monday, Srikakulam district reported two deaths while Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapuramu and Chittoor reported one fresh death each.

Of the 20,019 cases registered in the state till date, 17,365 were locals, 2,235 from other states and 419 foreign returnees, according to the bulletin. 

Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

