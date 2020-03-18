COVID-19 : TTD closes Tirumala pushkarini; arranges piped water showers

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials have decided to close the Swamy Pushkarini (temple pond) in Tirumala for pilgrims as part of the temple’s measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy said that since the chances of Coronavirus spread are more with mass bathing by pilgrims, the Swami Pushkarani adjacent to Sri Venkateswara temple would remain closed from 12 noon of Thursday until further orders.

Instead, TTD has set up 18 shower baths with Pushkarini water for the sake of devotees. The AEO said that the surrounding areas of Pushkarini are also being sanitized with disinfectants every two hours.

The temple authorities have already appealed to devotees showing COVID-19 symptoms and those returned from abroad to avoid Tirupati pilgrimage.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The TTD has also announced that it has suspended all the Arjita sevas conducted to the Srivari Utsava idols with immediate effect.

The suspended sevas include Arjita Brahmotsavam, Dolotsavam, Sahasra Kalasabhisekam, Kalyanotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara seva. Arjitha Kalyanotsavam will be performed in Ekantham (privacy) only.

Devotees with Arjita Seva tickets need not cancel their pilgrimage but could get Lord Venkateswara darshan under the VIP break category. Those who do not want to have the VIP break darshan can opt for a refund as well, TTD officials said.

TTD has also suspended Anga Pradakshina, Senior Citizens, Physically Handicapped and parents with infant’s darshan etc. special darshans, which will come into effect from Friday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the famous Chilkur Balaji, “the Visa Temple of Hyderabad” has also decided to close the temple for devotees from Thursday till March 25 as a precaution to contain COVID-19 spread.

The celestial wedding event of Lord Rama and Sita on Sriramanavami at the famous Bhadrachalam temple on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border would also be a simple, within the temple affair this time.