Covid positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh surges to 24%

In Andhra Pradesh, the Covid-19 positivity rate has surged over 24 per cent. On Tuesday, 6,996 new cases were reported. On Wednesday, the cases shot up to 10,057.

The very high positivity rate can be attributed to the low number of tests the YSRCP government is conducting, even as there is a clear spike in positive cases over the last few days. The number of samples tested remained below the 40,000 mark for most of the last 10 days.

Sankranti – the biggest, three day festival in the state when friends, families meet traveling long distances, health officials said, has also aided the fast pace of the virus prevalent now. The Jaganmohan Reddy government had deferred the night curfew imposition in the state till Tuesday to facilitate the festivities.

On 12 January, 3,205 cases were reported when 41,954 tests were done. On 19 January, i.e, a week later with Sankranti in between, 10,057 cases were reported when almost the same number of tests – 41,713 were carried out.

“During the earlier two waves, we were proactive – searching for every contact of a positive person and testing a very high number of samples as a precautionary, containment measure. But now, following the central guidelines we are focused on the symptomatic people, those with co-morbidities etc,” Dr G Hymavathi, director, public health, Andhra Pradesh told DH.

“However, we are still encouraging people to get tested. We have a good stock of testing kits and other requirements.”

Visakhapatnam (1827) and Chittoor (1822) districts are topping the Covid-19 case charts now. Arrival of international passengers, floating population like tourists, devotees is stated as the reason. Majority of the 40,000 ests being conducted in Andhra Pradesh are in the government sector.

In a move that could encourage more number of people to take tests in private labs, the state has on Tuesday issued orders reducing the prescribed fees for RT PCR tests in ICMR approved NABL labs from Rs 499 to Rs 350, including PPE, VTM charges.

