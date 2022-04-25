CPI(M), Congress workers clash over Kerala's Silver Line project

Workers of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala allegedly manhandled Congress activists who tried to prevent the laying of demarcation stones for the Left Front's flagship project semi-high-speed rail - the Silver Line.

The incident took place at the CPI(M) stronghold of Kannur district, close on the heels of a policeman booting a Congress worker who staged a protest against the rail project in Thiruvananthapuram.

As the officials started laying demarcation stones for the rail project at Edakkad in Kannur on Monday morning, Congress workers staged a protest. Subsequently, a group of CPI(M) workers countered them maintaining that they want development. This led to a minor scuffle, and was soon dispersed by the police. While a group of protestors pulled out the demarcation stones.

