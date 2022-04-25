CPI(M), Congress workers clash over Silver Line project

CPI(M), Congress workers clash over Kerala's Silver Line project

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 25 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Workers of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala allegedly manhandled Congress activists who tried to prevent the laying of demarcation stones for the Left Front's flagship project semi-high-speed rail - the Silver Line.

The incident took place at the CPI(M) stronghold of Kannur district, close on the heels of a policeman booting a Congress worker who staged a protest against the rail project in Thiruvananthapuram.

As the officials started laying demarcation stones for the rail project at Edakkad in Kannur on Monday morning, Congress workers staged a protest. Subsequently, a group of CPI(M) workers countered them maintaining that they want development. This led to a minor scuffle, and was soon dispersed by the police. While a group of protestors pulled out the demarcation stones.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
CPI(M)
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

 