CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh elected as Kerala Assembly Speaker

CPI(M)'s MB Rajesh elected as Kerala Assembly Speaker

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2021, 10:27 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 10:27 ist
M B Rajesh. Credit: Facebook Photo/@mbrajeshofficial

Former MP and CPI(M) member M B Rajesh has been elected as Speaker of the 15th Kerala Assembly.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Kerala Assembly
CPI(M)

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Biden hosts Floyd family on anniversary of murder

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

DH Toon | 'Where is the Congress toolkit?!'

India's environmental misadventures

India's environmental misadventures

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Cicada sushi, anyone?

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhi ji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

 