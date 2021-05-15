Cyclone Tauktae: Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala, high alert sounded across state

Houses and crops faced extensive damage across Kerala due to heavy rain and strong winds since Friday. Two persons drowned at Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

While a red alert was sounded in nine districts on Friday, a night travel ban was imposed in the hilly district of Idukki in view of the rough weather alert in connection with Cyclone Tauktae.

Many houses along the coastal areas of Kerala were entirely washed away by high tides and heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds. Videos of houses, including two-storey ones, along the coastal areas of Kasargod collapsing went viral on social media. However, no major casualties were reported as people were already shifted to relief camps. Power supply in many parts of the state were disrupted after electric lines snapped.

With the Central Water Commission predicting flood-like situation in some parts of the state, the water levels of dams were being continuously monitored and shutters of many dams were opened. People staying along the banks of rivers were directed to remain on high alert. Many families have already been shifted to safe locations.

At Thiruvananthapuram, a decades-old pier suffered damage due to the heavy tide in the region over the last three days. A portion of the 214-metre pier reportedly sagged. Entry of public to the pier was already banned.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Saturday afternoon, no red alert was not sounded in any district. Only orange alert was sounded at Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said changes in climate was proving that the coastal areas of Kerala were becoming unsafe and hence, further steps for protection of those living in these areas was required.

He said over the last two days, the state received an average rainfall of 145.5 mm. Nearly 200 mm of rain was received over the last 24 hours in some parts of the state. With monsoon likely to hit the state by May 31, the state needs to remain on high alert in forthcoming days.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 protocol will be strictly ensured at relief camps. So far, around 1,900 persons have been shifted to relief camps. Those under home quarantine in the calamity-hit areas were being shifted to nearby first-line treatment centres, the chief minister said.

