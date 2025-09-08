<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the interim bail of convict Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term in the sensational 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.</p><p>A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma asked Yadav's counsel to move the Delhi High Court for extension or grant of fresh interim bail in the case.</p><p>During the brief hearing, the counsel insisted that instead of sending him to the high court, the top court itself hear his plea for bail extension.</p><p>When the bench hinted that it will reject the plea, the counsel for Yadav said that he will move the high court.</p><p>Earlier, the bench extended Yadav's interim bail by a week.</p><p>The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yadav against an August 22 order of the Delhi High Court which refused to extend his interim bail granted by the top court on July 29.</p><p>Last Monday, Justice N Kotiswar Singh recused himself from hearing the matter as soon as the hearing commenced. The bench, however, extended Yadav's interim bail by one week.</p><p>Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in jail, also sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he had to arrange Rs 54 lakh, the fine imposed on him at the time of sentencing.</p>.Supreme Court seeks Gujarat govt, ED's responses on journalist's bail plea in money laundering case.<p>Yadav is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also punished for the kidnapping and murder of business executive Katara.</p><p>The duo was against Katara's alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav as they belonged to different castes.</p><p>Another co-convict, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was given a 20-year jail term without any remission benefit. On July 29, the apex court ordered his release from jail, noting that he completed his 20-year sentence in March this year.</p>