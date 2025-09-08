<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala on Monday rejected media reports that former legislator V T Balram has been removed as the chairman of the KPCC's digital media cell in view of the recent "bidis and Bihar" post on its social media handle.</p>.<p>KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph said such social media posts are prepared and published on the X platform by a group of professionals, who are party supporters, as part of the digital media cell.</p>.<p>He termed as "unfortunate" a section of the media misinterpreting this and propagating that it was VT Balram who made such a post.</p>.<p>He accused CPI (M) leaders, including ministers, and some media outlets of "misusing" this situation to tarnish Balram's image.</p>.First church in India dedicated to teen saint Carlo Acutis consecrated in Kerala's Palikkara.<p>"VT Balram has not resigned, nor has the party taken any action against him in the wake of the controversial X post," Joseph said in a statement.</p>.<p>He said Balram, who is also serving as the KPCC Vice President, is still holding the additional responsibility of being the digital media cell chairman.</p>.<p>However, considering his opinion, the leadership is mulling reorganising the social media wing in the context of the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections, Joseph further said.</p>.<p>The KPCC, therefore, rejects with contempt the "malicious" moves by the CPI(M) and a group of media "hired" by them to constantly attack popular leaders of the Congress, the KPCC Chief charged.</p>.<p>Earlier on Saturday, Joseph had admitted that there was a "mistake" and "lack of caution" while posting the "bidis and Bihar" jibe on the social media handle of the party's state unit, a day after it was deleted following a political backlash.</p>.<p>Joseph said the 'X' post was deleted, and an apology was tendered by the social media team as directed by the state leadership of the party.</p>.<p>The Kerala state unit of the Congress, in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent GST reforms, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP.</p>.<p>Joseph had also said the matter was taken up with Balram, who is in charge of KPCC's digital media cell.</p>.<p>Several North Indian leaders criticised Congress for the now-deleted X post. </p>