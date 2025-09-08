Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Bidi' post row: Congress rejects reports of V T Balram's removal as digital media cell chairman

KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph said such social media posts are prepared and published on the X platform by a group of professionals, who are party supporters, as part of the digital media cell.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us