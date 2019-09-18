Delhi court defers Shivakumar's bail plea till Thursday

A Delhi court deferred till Thursday the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the ED.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 pm after the Enforcement Directorate sought an adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj was not available so the matter is posted for Thursday.

Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.