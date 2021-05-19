DH Toon | 500 invited to Kerala govt swearing-in ceremony

According to Vijayan, the ceremony would be held by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. The function would be held in the presence of 500 invited guests at the stadium, which has the capacity to hold 50,000 people. Besides 140 newly elected MLAs, 29 members of Parliament of the state, representatives of the judiciary and the media would be invited for the function.
DH Toon | 500 invited to Kerala swearing-in ceremony
