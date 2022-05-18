'Did we not suffer': Ask families of Rajiv Gandhi assassination victims

“My mother returned home in a plastic bag. What happens to our pain? Did we not suffer? Is Perarivalan the only person who suffered?” asked Abbas, whose mother Santhani Begum was among the 15 persons who were killed along with Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.

The families of the 15 persons who died in the blast, including Congressmen, police personnel, have been opposed to the release of the seven convicts, including Perarivalan.

Abbas, in his 40s now, was just 10 years old when his mother Santhani Begum was killed in the impact of the suicide bomb triggered by Dhanu.

“My mother went to the public meeting that was to be addressed by Rajiv Gandhi. She returned in a plastic bag. That is how we got her back. Likewise, the children of so many people came on the streets after their parents were killed in the bombing. Doesn’t our pain matter?” he asked.

Abbas, owner of a mobile accessories outlet in Chennai, said it is “sad that killers of a former prime minister can walk free just because they have spent over 30 years in jail. I am sure other six people will also be released. Is this justice?” he asked.

Anusuya Ernest, who was then a sub-inspector involved in the security arrangements at the rally, told an English news channel that there is no “respect to sacrifices made by people who work for the country.”

“If we keep releasing people who have been convicted, what is the need for jails? Will we now release those convicted for Coimbatore blasts?” she asked. Anusuya was injured in the suicide bombing.