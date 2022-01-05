DMK demands resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Governor R N Ravi for “sitting on” the legislation passed by the Assembly seeking exemption from NEET for nearly four months and not forwarding it to the Centre for the President’s consideration.

The DMK also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not giving an audience to an all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu despite several requests. The all-party delegation of MPs led by DMK Treasurer and Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu has been camping in New Delhi for the past few days to meet Shah regarding the NEET bill.

“The legislation seeking exemption from NEET for students from Tamil Nadu was sent to the Governor on September 18, 2021. Nearly four months have passed but the Governor has not forwarded the Bill to the Union Home Ministry for the consideration of the President. The Governor is acting against the Constitution,” Baalu told reporters in New Delhi. AIADMK MP A Navaneethakrishnan was also present at the briefing.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu “do not need a Governor” who does not act under the Constitution and demanded his resignation. “If he cannot function according to the Constitution, he should resign. That is our stand,” Baalu said.

The call for Ravi’s resignation came on the day he made his maiden address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Baalu said the Governor “sat on” the bill for four months despite repeated reminders from Chief Minister M K Stalin and his ministerial colleagues. On Shah refusing to meet the delegation from TN, Baalu said the Home Minister’s office kept cancelling appointments granted which is “condemnable” and that “we are still waiting to hear.”

NEET is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu which passed a bill seeking exemption from the exam for the second time in four years. The first bill passed in 2017 was rejected by the Centre.

