Don't attend ‘Vairamudi Jatra’, Tamil Nadu devotees told

The annual ‘Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava’ at Melkote in Mandya district draws thousands of people across the state and also from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu (TN). The Vairamudi Jatra is being held from March 28 to April 4, this year.

However, Tamil Nadu’s Shatagoparamanujakootam Trust at Melkote has made an announcement asking the devotees from Tamil Nadu to refrain from visiting the jatra this year.

The Trust’s choultry hosts thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu providing accommodation and food during the jatra.

The choultry will be closed from March 25, in view of the spread of COVID-19 and the people should cooperate said Ramanujakootam Manager Govardhan. The Trust has also cancelled all sevas. The Mantapotsava ritual too has been cancelled, he informed.