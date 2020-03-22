Don't attend ‘Vairamudi Jatra’, TN devotees told

Don't attend ‘Vairamudi Jatra’, Tamil Nadu devotees told

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Melkote,
  • Mar 22 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 20:03 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

The annual ‘Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava’ at Melkote in Mandya district draws thousands of people across the state and also from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu (TN). The Vairamudi Jatra is being held from March 28 to April 4, this year.

However, Tamil Nadu’s Shatagoparamanujakootam Trust at Melkote has made an announcement asking the devotees from Tamil Nadu to refrain from visiting the jatra this year.

The Trust’s choultry hosts thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu providing accommodation and food during the jatra.

The choultry will be closed from March 25, in view of the spread of COVID-19 and the people should cooperate said Ramanujakootam Manager Govardhan. The Trust has also cancelled all sevas. The Mantapotsava ritual too has been cancelled, he informed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 