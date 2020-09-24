Don't shut Tamil-medium school in Ahmedabad: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami tells Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday shot off a letter to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani expressing distress at the closure of a Tamil-medium school in Ahmedabad.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad.

Palaniswami said that the school, which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers in Ahmedabad, has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance.

“These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education. Tamil is an ancient language with a rich history and culture. Tamils have contributed and are contributing to the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of the school, he said, expressing hope that the Gujarat government will protect the Right to Education of Tamil linguistic minorities.

Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress MP and former Union Minister G K Vasan met Ahmedabad MP Dr Kirit Solanki and handed over a letter addressed to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urging the chief minister to take steps to get the school reopened.

In the letter, Vasan also mentioned that Palaniswami has already written to Rupani in this regard.