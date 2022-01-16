Drug cartels, sexual exploitation killing young women in Kerala tribal hamlet

In the last five months, five young women, two of whom were minors, died of suicide in nearby tribal hamlets on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, raising concerns that antisocial elements were exploiting the local women.

In the past, suspicious deaths of tribal women in Kerala have been linked to drug trafficking rings.

Tribal hamlets in the Vithura-Peringamala region, around 40 kilometres from the state capital, have reported fresh cases. There were two instances when the deceased had been sexually assaulted. The accused and both of the survivors were children. Two of the three ladies in the 18-19 age range were believed to have taken their own lives because of a lover-affair-related problem.

The drug trade and cell phone usage are blamed by the locals. Because of Covid, many parents are forced to leave their children alone at home when they go to work in the morning. As a result, the majority of pupils suddenly have access to online lessons through their smartphones. The rackets were accused of seducing and sexually exploiting the women using mobile phones.

The usage of drugs by young people in the area is also claimed to be increasing. Recently, a woman named Sobhana from a neighbouring town was reportedly assaulted by a drug trafficking group for her role in standing up to the local cartels.

Adivasi Kshema Samathi leader Anil Kumar stated that prompt interventions of the government were essential to prevent drug trafficking in the area as it was deemed to be the root reason for the difficulties.

Top police officers are also slated to visit the area this week. Excise department officials have already increased their vigilance. A report from authorities was also requested by Veena George, who is also in charge of women and child development.

