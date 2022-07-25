ED raids at Kerala CSI diocese after corruption claims

ED raids at Kerala CSI diocese after corruption allegations

This comes following allegations of corruption at the Church-run medical college at Karakonam

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2022, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided headquarters of the CSI South Kerala diocese, which houses the office of Church supreme leader Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam following allegations of corruption at the Church-run medical college at Karakonam.

Simultaneous raids were also being carried out at the residences of Church's secretary T.T.Praveen and Dr Bennet Abraham- medical director of CSI Medical College, Karakonam, near here.

Abraham rose to prominence after the Communist Party of India (CPI) pitted him against Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, he finished a poor third.

Also Read | Row erupts over Alappuzha district collector's posting

This was followed by allegations of Thiruvananthapuram being a paid seat bringing the CPI under fire.

The raids apparently followed complaints about black money coming to the Church following admissions to the Church-run medical college at Karakonam.

Numerous complaints have been registered at two police stations in the capital district. Recently, a court also put the bishop and the others who head the Church in a tight spot in a corruption case.

April witnessed protests at the iconic MM CSI Church in the capital city after two groups of the church engaged in a standoff as one section did not want the church to be elevated to a Cathedral, a nod for which wasa given by the CSI South Kerala diocese.

The magnificent church built in 1906 in limestone is a delight to anyone who passes by it.

