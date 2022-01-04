ED raids Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's office

ED raids Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan's office

According to sources, the raid was to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film 'Meppadiyan', which is produced by the actor, who also plays the lead role

IANS
IANS, Kochi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 18:24 ist
Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. Credit: IMDB

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the office of Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan at Ottapalam in Palakkad district to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film 'Meppadiyan'.

Officials attached to the Kochi and Kozhikode offices of the probe agency started the raid during forenoon which is expected to be over shortly.

According to sources, the raid was to ascertain the source of funding of his latest film 'Meppadiyan', which is produced by the actor, who also plays the lead role.

The 34-year-old actor debuted in a Tamil film in 2011 following which he acted in a Malayalam film. In the past one decade, he has acted in around three dozen films.

In between, he launched his own production house and the raid, presently on is to ascertain the sources of funds.

Of late, the Kerala unit of ED has been targeting film stars, especially the new generation ones.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 