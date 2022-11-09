ED raids premises linked to TRS minister in Telangana

The ED case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in granite trade in the state

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Hyderabad,
  • Nov 09 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 20:57 ist
TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar. Credit: Twitter/GKamalakarTRS

The ED on Wednesday raided premises linked to Telangana minister and TRS leader Gangula Kamalakar as part of a money laundering probe related to an alleged granite scam, official sources said.

They said locations linked to the minister and some others in Karimnagar district, adjoining towns and the state capital Hyderabad were being searched.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering stems from a CBI FIR that was filed to probe alleged irregularities in the granite trade in the state.

Kamalakar, 54, is a minister for BC welfare, food and civil supplies in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He is the MLA from the Karimnagar assembly seat. The legislator is reportedly out of the country at present.

