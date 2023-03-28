EPS to remain AIADMK boss as HC rejects team OPS's plea

Edappadi Palaniswami to remain AIADMK boss as Madras HC rejects team Panneerselvam's plea

The court ruling drew instant celebrations from Palaniswami supporters at the AIADMK headquarters here as they burst crackers and distributed sweets

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2023, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 11:26 ist
O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected the pleas filed by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his aides against the party's July 11 general council resolutions, that among others, expelled him and his supporters.

The court verdict also paves the way for interim chief K Palaniswami's elevation as the party's general secretary, its top, powerful post.

Also Read — AIADMK factional feud plays out in Tamil Nadu Assembly 

AIADMK advocate I S Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party's General Secretary election.

"Panneerselvam (and others) filed a plea against the July 11, 2022 resolutions. It has been rejected. This means the general council is valid, its resolutions are valid," he told reporters.

He recalled that the party had earlier given an undertaking to the court that it will not publish the results of organisational polls held recently, referring to the election to the post of general secretary and said it is now evident Palaniswami is going to be elevated to the highest seat in the decades-old organisation.

The court ruling drew instant celebrations from Palaniswami supporters at the AIADMK headquarters here as they burst crackers and distributed sweets to welcome the verdict.

Palaniswami visited the party headquarters and paid tributes to the statues of late AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachanndran and J Jayalalithaa.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

O Panneerselvam
Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK
Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 