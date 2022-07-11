EPS vs OPS battle: Clashes outside AIADMK HQ ahead of General Council meeting

Clashes broke out between supporters of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the AIADMK's general council meeting and key Madras High Court verdict on party's leadership. While EPS has left for the GC venue on the outskirts of Chennai, OPS has arrived at the party HQ.

Media reports showed offices vandalised and stone pelting outside party headquarters. The Madras High Court allowed the AIADMK General Council meeting.

Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing serious intra-party wrangling over the issue of single leadership Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been sidelined in the party. It is expected that the AIADMK may soon act against Panneerselvam.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from outside the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai where supporters of party leaders E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam burn posters & banners, ahead of the General Council meeting, today pic.twitter.com/BS00E133Ks — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

The Madras High Court said on Friday that it would pass an order on July 11, by 9 am, on a plea against holding the General Council meeting.

Panneerselvam is against the meeting and Palaniswami, who is expected to be elected the supreme leader in the GC meeting, is for it.

More details awaited.