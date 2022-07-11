Clashes at AIADMK HQ ahead of General Council meet

EPS vs OPS battle: Clashes outside AIADMK HQ ahead of General Council meeting

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 09:10 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANInews

Clashes broke out between supporters of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the AIADMK's general council meeting and key Madras High Court verdict on party's leadership. While EPS has left for the GC venue on the outskirts of Chennai, OPS has arrived at the party HQ.

Media reports showed offices vandalised and stone pelting outside party headquarters. The Madras High Court allowed the AIADMK General Council meeting.

Since last month, the AIADMK has been witnessing serious intra-party wrangling over the issue of single leadership Palaniswami has the support of an overwhelming majority and Panneerselvam has been sidelined in the party. It is expected that the AIADMK may soon act against Panneerselvam.

The Madras High Court said on Friday that it would pass an order on July 11, by 9 am, on a plea against holding the General Council meeting.

Panneerselvam is against the meeting and Palaniswami, who is expected to be elected the supreme leader in the GC meeting, is for it.

More details awaited.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK

What's Brewing

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 