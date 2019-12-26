Ex-ISRO scientist to get Rs 1.3 cr compensation

The Kerala Cabinet, on Thursday, decided to accept in principle a recommendation to grant a compensation of Rs. 1.3 crore to ISRO former scientist Namabi Narayanan for unlawful arrest and torture.

Mr Narayanan, who got a clean chit in the ISRO espionage case of Kerala in the 1990s, had filed a petition at a local court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking compensation.

Kerala government had deputed former Kerala Chief Secretary K Jayakumar to suggest a settlement for the case and he had recommended compensation of Rs. 1.3 crore. The settlement proposal would be soon submitted before the court seeking approval.

The SC earlier ordered a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh to Narayanan and the National Human Rights Commission ordered Rs. 10 lakh.